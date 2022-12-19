ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,705,000 after buying an additional 380,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Activity

ResMed Trading Down 2.4 %

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total value of $2,442,346.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,546,647.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total value of $2,442,346.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,546,647.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,695.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,126 shares of company stock worth $14,520,536. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $209.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $264.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

