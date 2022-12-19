IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,029 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 133,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $40.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.07. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

