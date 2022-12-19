IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,638 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,405,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after acquiring an additional 250,361 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $134.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.32.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

