City Holding Co. Has $153,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in News were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of News by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,105,000 after buying an additional 12,921,681 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of News by 71.2% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,423,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,657,000 after buying an additional 3,087,650 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 6,064.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,832,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,132,000 after buying an additional 2,786,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 35.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after buying an additional 1,908,096 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 90,759.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,500,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after buying an additional 1,498,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.