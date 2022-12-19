First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FPX stock opened at $80.42 on Monday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $78.50 and a 52-week high of $124.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.