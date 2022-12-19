IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $51.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

