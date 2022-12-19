City Holding Co. Makes New $51,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 732 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,053,000 after buying an additional 551,175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,199,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,572,000 after buying an additional 369,868 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,651,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $47.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.45. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $279.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.96.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,773 shares of company stock worth $549,342. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

