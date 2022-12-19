City Holding Co. Reduces Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 114.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,700 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 16.7% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,220,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,039,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,823,000 after buying an additional 76,985 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush cut shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $40.31 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $71.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

