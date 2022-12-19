City Holding Co. Makes New Investment in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVBG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,647.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $111,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVBG stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $71.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

In related news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $123,737.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,652.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon T. Rowlands sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,914.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,685 shares of company stock valued at $581,665. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

