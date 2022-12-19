Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $246.62 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.75.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

