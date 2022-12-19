Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 95 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4,808.0% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 142,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 139,433 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.5% during the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 416,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

