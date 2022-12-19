2,663 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,663 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after buying an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $104.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

