Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,743 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS EFV opened at $45.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.