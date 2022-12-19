Secure Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 427,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in A10 Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 84,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $91,082.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,925.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,514 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A10 Networks Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATEN. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSE ATEN opened at $16.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

A10 Networks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Stories

