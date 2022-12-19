Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 653 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,644,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total transaction of $375,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,864.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,772 shares in the company, valued at $33,644,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,175 shares of company stock worth $4,755,441. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $369.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.69. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $402.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.