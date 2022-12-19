Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU opened at $29.50 on Monday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

