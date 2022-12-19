Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stake Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth $64,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX opened at $65.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

