IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Newmont by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Newmont by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock opened at $46.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.