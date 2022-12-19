IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,273 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $131.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

