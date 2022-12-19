Truist Financial Lowers Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) to Hold

Truist Financial cut shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.08.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

MAXR stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.66, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.17 million. Analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Stories

