NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Cowen

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank cut NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.86.

NIKE Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $105.95 on Friday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $171.19. The stock has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average of $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

