Credit Suisse Group Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $122.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Argus downgraded shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.86.

NIKE Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $171.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.77.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $313,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

