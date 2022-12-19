Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 23.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1614 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 52.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,731,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,446 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,113,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,489,000 after buying an additional 2,143,489 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,305,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,508,000 after buying an additional 2,017,022 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 957.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,093,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,845,000 after buying an additional 1,895,284 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after buying an additional 1,786,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

