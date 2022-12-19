Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $101.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.31.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $97.87 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

