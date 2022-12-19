Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RVLV. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Revolve Group stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.07. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $63.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

