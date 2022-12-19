Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sunoco by 60.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sunoco by 600.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 12.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

