Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Down 16.7% in November

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

