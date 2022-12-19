Reviewing Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) & Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY)

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $2.30 million N/A N/A Atlantic Union Bankshares $718.16 million 3.54 $263.92 million $2.66 12.80

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mission Valley Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus price target of $44.63, indicating a potential upside of 31.06%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Atlantic Union Bankshares 28.76% 8.79% 1.09%

Dividends

Mission Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Atlantic Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises personal loans; accounts receivable, apartment, and automobile and truck financing; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business administration, and term loans, as well as credit and debit cards, ATM cards, credit lines, and letters of credit. The company also provides merchant bankcard, account reconciliation, cashier checks, collection, deposit courier, electronic tax payment, night drop, online banking, remote deposit, payroll, safe deposit box, touchtone banking, zero balance accounting, and insurance services. In addition, it offers lending services, such as underwriting, processing, closing, servicing, and referral/placement services to other financial institutions. The company operates through two branches in California. Mission Valley Bancorp was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services. It also provides loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes. In addition, the company offers credit cards, automated teller machine (ATM) services, mobile and internet banking services, and online bill payment services, as well as financial planning, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it provides securities, brokerage, and investment advisory products and services; and originates and sells residential loan products in the secondary market. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 130 branches and approximately 150 ATMs in Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

