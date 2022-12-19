Reviewing LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) & Toast (NYSE:TOST)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) and Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Toast’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $575.08 million 2.98 -$108.66 million ($0.38) -23.39 Toast $1.71 billion 5.63 -$487.00 million ($0.73) -25.70

LegalZoom.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Toast. Toast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LegalZoom.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LegalZoom.com has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toast has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

71.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. 45.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Toast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Toast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com -12.15% -38.19% -15.70% Toast -6.99% -25.85% -16.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LegalZoom.com and Toast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 2 1 3 0 2.17 Toast 1 6 8 0 2.47

LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus target price of $16.71, indicating a potential upside of 88.01%. Toast has a consensus target price of $24.17, indicating a potential upside of 28.82%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Toast.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader. It also provides kitchen display system software that connects the front of the house with the kitchen staff; multi-location management software, which allows customers to manage and standardize their operations and configure menus; xtraCHEF that provides back-office tools; and Toast Flex for Kitchen, a larger format mountable piece of hardware that can be used as a kitchen screen. In addition, the company offers Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut app, a software-based platform that provides restaurants to take off-premises orders directly through their branded website; First-Party Delivery services for restaurants to manage a fleet of drivers, and customize delivery hours, zones, fees, and minimum ticket sizes; Toast Delivery Services, which enables restaurants to utilize a partner network of delivery drivers; and Toast Delivery Partners services. Further, it provides loyalty programs and gift cards; payroll and team management products; business owner policy insurance and restaurant-specific add-ons; payment processing solutions; loans advanced to restaurants; purchase financing; reporting and analytics solutions; Toast Partner Connect that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to its partners; and bi-directional APIs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.