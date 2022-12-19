SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) & Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Critical Contrast

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) and Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SB Financial Group and Auburn National Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB Financial Group $72.60 million 1.64 $18.28 million $1.76 9.65 Auburn National Bancorporation $30.80 million 2.66 $8.04 million $2.20 10.65

SB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation. SB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auburn National Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SB Financial Group and Auburn National Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

SB Financial Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. SB Financial Group pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Auburn National Bancorporation pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Auburn National Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares SB Financial Group and Auburn National Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB Financial Group 19.64% 8.45% 0.83% Auburn National Bancorporation 24.51% 9.51% 0.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc. provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides automatic teller machine, personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, internet banking, private client group, and other personalized banking products and services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, it sells insurance products to retail and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 22 banking centers in the Ohio counties of Allen, Defiance, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Lucas, Paulding, Wood, and Williams; and one banking center in Allen County, Indiana. It also operated five loan production offices in Franklin and Lucas Counties, Ohio; Hamilton and Steuben Counties, Indiana; and Monroe County, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through seven full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; as well as loan production offices in Auburn and Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

