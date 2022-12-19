Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price at $91.10

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Hasbro Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $105.73.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,875,000 after buying an additional 508,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,111,000 after buying an additional 653,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hasbro by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Hasbro by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,274,000 after buying an additional 174,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,191,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile



Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

