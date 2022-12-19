CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.
CI&T Trading Down 20.4 %
Shares of CINT opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CI&T has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.
CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CI&T will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
CI&T Company Profile
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
