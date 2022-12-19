CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

CI&T Trading Down 20.4 %

Shares of CINT opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CI&T has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CI&T will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,811,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,665 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 3.4% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the third quarter valued at about $8,953,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 47.5% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 566,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 182,367 shares during the period. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

