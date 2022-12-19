Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 17.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $917,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Royal Gold by 116.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 182.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 60,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

