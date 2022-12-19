Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.25.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.80 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

TSE HBM opened at C$6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 17.56. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

In other Hudbay Minerals news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$21,750,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,927,643 shares in the company, valued at C$137,228,440.17.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

