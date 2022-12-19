CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $131.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.00. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.87 and a 200-day moving average of $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 15.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

