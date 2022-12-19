CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.27.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company.
CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ CYBR opened at $131.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.00. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.87 and a 200-day moving average of $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
