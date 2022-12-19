Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.61.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,145 shares of company stock valued at $111,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $98.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

