Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LTHM. Raymond James increased their target price on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Livent by 23.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Livent by 3.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Livent Stock Performance

NYSE LTHM opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. Livent has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $231.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

