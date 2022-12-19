DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00.

DXC has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut DXC Technology to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna cut DXC Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

