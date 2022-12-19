Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $38.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Steven Madden by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Steven Madden by 71.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 1.7% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,304,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Steven Madden by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.11. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $556.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

About Steven Madden

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.