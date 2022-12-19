Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $55.56 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average of $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,818 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 153,403 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

