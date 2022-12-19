Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duke Energy Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $100.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

