CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

