PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.88.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,984,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,091 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 762,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 582,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after purchasing an additional 545,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,685,000 after purchasing an additional 381,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 340,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 9.74.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 126.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $20.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

