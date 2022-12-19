Contrasting Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) & INEO Tech (OTC:INEOF)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) and INEO Tech (OTC:INEOF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Stagwell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stagwell and INEO Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 0 4 0 3.00 INEO Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Stagwell currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 73.82%. Given Stagwell’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stagwell is more favorable than INEO Tech.

This table compares Stagwell and INEO Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell 1.33% 5.87% 1.26% INEO Tech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stagwell and INEO Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $1.47 billion 1.36 $21.04 million $0.27 25.04 INEO Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than INEO Tech.

Summary

Stagwell beats INEO Tech on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagwell

(Get Rating)

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides influencer marketing, brand insights, communications technology, and augmented reality services for in-house marketers, as well as tech-driven solutions. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About INEO Tech

(Get Rating)

INEO Tech Corp., through its subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., offers location-based advertising, analytics, and theft detection platform for retailers. Its technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The company's cloud-based platform uses Internet of Things and artificial intelligence technology to deliver digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. It also offers INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to retail chains. INEO Tech Corp. is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

