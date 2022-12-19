Reviewing Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) & EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 EastGroup Properties 0 5 3 0 2.38

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Postal Realty Trust and EastGroup Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.87%. EastGroup Properties has a consensus target price of $167.44, indicating a potential upside of 13.60%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and EastGroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 6.52% 1.20% 0.75% EastGroup Properties 47.23% 12.15% 6.11%

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 671.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and EastGroup Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $39.94 million 7.06 $2.06 million $0.14 105.94 EastGroup Properties $409.48 million 15.69 $157.56 million $5.25 28.08

EastGroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. EastGroup Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats Postal Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.8 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.