Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) & Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN) Head to Head Comparison

Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Rating) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Patten Energy Solutions Group and Fortuna Silver Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patten Energy Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortuna Silver Mines 0 0 4 0 3.00

Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus price target of $5.42, suggesting a potential upside of 45.61%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Patten Energy Solutions Group.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Patten Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Patten Energy Solutions Group and Fortuna Silver Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A Fortuna Silver Mines 5.76% 4.63% 3.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Patten Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patten Energy Solutions Group and Fortuna Silver Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fortuna Silver Mines $599.85 million 1.80 $59.40 million $0.14 26.57

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Patten Energy Solutions Group.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Patten Energy Solutions Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. engages in the marketing of natural gas, propane and petroleum products. It also intends to pursue an exploration program to continue the exploration and development of the mineral claims with a view to establish sufficient mineral-bearing reserves. The firm also engages in exploration, production and development of lithium properties. The company was founded on February 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Dolton, IL.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

