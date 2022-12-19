Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Raised to $11.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $10.75 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Desjardins cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $6.89 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

