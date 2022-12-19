American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $323.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.81.
Shares of AMT opened at $213.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.63 and a 200 day moving average of $237.21. American Tower has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The company has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54.
In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
