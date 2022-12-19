The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after buying an additional 883,395 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after buying an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after buying an additional 1,127,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.