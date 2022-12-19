American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

AXP stock opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.06.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,715 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. LFS Asset Management lifted its position in shares of American Express by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 2,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in American Express by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 221,675 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,908,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in American Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

